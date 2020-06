Casos de COVID-19 en Colorado sobrepasan los 30 mil

Latest COVID-19 case summary for Colorado:

🔹30,539 cases

🔹236,461 people tested

🔹330 outbreaks

🔹1,647 deaths among cases

🔹1,429 deaths due to COVID-19

🔹160 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)

🔹95 currently hospitalized (under investigation)https://t.co/jJRcs8bxSD pic.twitter.com/19RXCcVJUI

— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) June 22, 2020