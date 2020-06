Policía busca identificar a un menor atropellado y en estado crítico

WRPD is seeking help to identify a juvenile involved in a collision with a vehicle at approx. 9 p.m. on Sun., June 21, 2020, at the 11001 W. I-70 Frontage Rd. N. The pedestrian is currently in critical condition and WRPD is unable to identify him. pic.twitter.com/Snk8Y4sJxJ

— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) June 22, 2020