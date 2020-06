San Diego implementa políticas policiales para reducir el uso de fuerza

SDPD policy now requires officers to work to resolve situations with less force, and intervene and report if an officer uses excessive force. It's a big step, and joins reforms previously enacted. Protecting life must be the top goal of law enforcement 👉 https://t.co/jimMDX8ZrF pic.twitter.com/jJnclcFljv

— Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) June 24, 2020