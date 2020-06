Policía de Aurora busca a hombre indefenso desaparecido

#Missing #AtRisk Gashana 36, functions at 6-8 year old level & cannot care for himself. He is 5’8/150. He walked away from his home in 15500 blk of E 12th at 8a yesterday & reported this a.m. No clothing desc. Call 911 if seen. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/JvliOQwuOJ

— Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 25, 2020