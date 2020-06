Recuperan cadáver de adolescente del lago Audubon en Reston

Units currently on scene in the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Reston, Lake Audubon.

Technical Rescue Team searching for a juvenile that disappeared under water. @FairfaxCountyPD helicopter and K9’s assisting. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/63xz8gKUiI

— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 26, 2020