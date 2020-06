Washington D.C. cada vez más cerca de ser estado 51 de EE.UU.

I was proud to preside over the historic House vote to grant #DCstatehood. I thank my friend @EleanorNorton for her great advocacy and work on this bill and all of my colleagues who joined us in standing up for democracy, equal rights, and equal representation for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/tjqY4LZQQ4

— Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) June 26, 2020