Muere maestro paseño por COVID-19

Mr. Rene Chavez was a member of the Franklin high school family and I am sad to report that he has passed away due to COVID-19 and leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Support for the family of Rene Chavez https://t.co/U2VjSQxr6V

