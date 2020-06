Nuevo plan para ahorrar dinero y energía durante pandemia en San Diego

After working with the CPUC on behalf of our customers, effective July 1, residential customers will see a 5% reduction in summer pricing to help alleviate concerns about higher energy bills with hot weather and more time at home due to COVID-19. More: https://t.co/rPxPnkX8GW pic.twitter.com/WFnvoa5sfn

— SDG&E (@SDGE) June 29, 2020