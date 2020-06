Resulta herida por una bala perdida mientras miraba por su ventana

#APDAlert Officers are on scene near 17600 E. Eastman place, investigating a shooting. The victim was looking out her window after hearing fireworks & was stuck by a bullet. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable cond. No suspect info. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/LV6yRyk3FE

— Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 29, 2020