Nuevo centro de pruebas gratis para COVID-19 en National City

#NationalCity opens a new @SanDiegoCounty #COVID19 free testing @ Kimball Senior Center, 1221 D Ave.

🚶‍♀️Walk-In testing site

🗓️Appointments are required https://t.co/pfBA3FSAiY

☎️Or call: 888-634-1123

😷You do not need to have symptoms

⏲️Tuesday – Saturday: 7 AM–7 PM pic.twitter.com/tgIu6JJRVo

— National City (@CityOfNatlCity) June 30, 2020