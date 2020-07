Hombre se arrojó de un acantilado al mar durante persecución en auto

Car (and driver) into the ocean on West Cliff Drive in #SantaCruz after carjacking and pursuit hit speeds of 100+ mph, per an SCPD officer. Driver survived, was arrested, and left the scene in an ambunlance. Unknown whether there were any passengers. #CHP #pursuit @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/bmAFbQzjZ3

— Cody 5@1 (@CodyS86) July 1, 2020