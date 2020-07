Cambia Patrulla Fronteriza protocolo de persecución tras muerte de 7

UPDATE: June 27, 2020 See FACTS regarding the human smuggling event. USBP El Paso has confirmed that 3 of the 10 occupants in the car were illegal aliens (2 Mexico; 1 Guatemala). The investigation into the other occupants is ongoing; updates will be provided when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/XO3XS07pTZ

— Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) June 27, 2020