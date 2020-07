Nuevas reglas protegen a peatones en Virginia

🚸 New Law Today 🚸

Stop in the name of law

For when I cross the street

Stop in the name of law

In sleet or the heat

Stop in the name of law

Don’t drive & 👀 this tweet

Think it over, think it over

🛑 for peds in crosswalks—marked/unmarked—until they’ve cleared your lane! pic.twitter.com/EwfDRGc28g

— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 1, 2020