Orlando contará con pruebas para la vacuna de COVID-19

As the research community gets closer to finding answers, CNS Healthcare is seeking clinical trial volunteers to take part in COVID-19 research.

Sign up here https://t.co/tJWuN6ixhO to find out how you can volunteer for research. https://t.co/7JlEU6JhDN via @ABC #COVIDー19

— CNS Healthcare (@cnshealthcare) July 2, 2020