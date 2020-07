1,030 nuevos casos de COVID-19 durante el fin de semana en San Diego

Today's #COVID19 update:

➡San Diego County resident total cases are now at 16,726, 562 more than yesterday

➡No additional deaths have been reported among county residents. The total remains at 387

➡1,899 (11.4%) have required hospitalization and 510 (3.1%) were placed in ICU pic.twitter.com/AzriKZRBtc

— Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) July 6, 2020