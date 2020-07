Autoridades piden ayuda para localizar a joven hispana en San Diego

#MissingPerson Have you seen 19-year-old Christalyne Suyat? She was reported missing by her family on May 14th. Suyat may be staying in the areas between Spring Valley and Chula Vista. If you have seen her, call @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. @SanDiegoPD @NATIONALCITYPD pic.twitter.com/qu0iYAdblM

— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 6, 2020