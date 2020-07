Mandatorio el cierre de restaurantes, bares y otros locales en San Diego

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some CA counties.

CA is now asking Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey & San Diego to close indoor operations for:

-Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms

Bars must close ALL operations.

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2020