Niño de 11 años muere en medio de balacera en D.C.

A mother lost her 11 year old son to gun fire tonight. My thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family.

We need your help to find those responsible for his murder. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information about this tragedy https://t.co/njPkQCSPm7

— Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) July 5, 2020