Condados Arapahoe, Adams y Douglas aprueban orden de uso del tapabocas

Maintain 6 feet between yourself and others. Why? If you are too close when someone coughs, sneezes, or speaks, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person has the disease. Stay safe and healthy. https://t.co/p8b9BVJQE4 pic.twitter.com/mROI5WQ9Y8

— Tri-County Health (@TCHDHealth) July 7, 2020