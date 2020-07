Joven trabajó recolectando basura hasta que logró entrar a Harvard

After high school I got rejected by every college I applied to, so i opted to work in the sanitation field to help my pops out.

A chance to go to college came and My brother chose to drop out so I could go.

Years later… I got accepted to Harvard Law School.

I love you, bro pic.twitter.com/QNSoDHHsnq

— Rehan Staton (@RehanStaton) June 25, 2020