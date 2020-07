Joven de 18 años está desaparecida en Washington D.C.

#MissingPerson 18-year-old Jackelin Jimenez, who was last seen in the 6300 block of 7th Street, Northwest, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/3cgR7UUIHT

— DC Police Department #StayHomeDC (@DCPoliceDept) July 9, 2020