Muere la madrastra del congresista Joaquín Castro por COVID-19

My stepmom, Alice Guzman, passed away today from COVID-19. She and my dad were for married for 31 years. Alice (pictured with my daughter) was a warm, loving person and we’ll miss her incredibly.

My heart goes out to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this terrible illness. pic.twitter.com/bZBMgzZgss

— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 10, 2020