Tormenta Tropical Fay causa inundaciones en Philadelphia y Nueva York

#TropicalStormFay has just made landfall near Little Egg Harbor Inlet in Ocean County, NJ. The remaining heavy rain is well removed north and west from the center. The rain and windy conditions will end slowly from south to north into tonight. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/GGNeMCNXty

— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 10, 2020