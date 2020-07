Alerta sobre calidad del aire en San Diego tras incendio de barco naval

The Navy is still working to fully extinguish the fire aboard the #USSBonhommeRichard at @NavBaseSD. #NationalCity is encouraged to take precautions to limit outdoor activities as much as possible More info: https://t.co/aBY2RYU02r@NWSSanDiego @SurfaceWarriors @SanDiegoCounty pic.twitter.com/pbY8ZYRzFn

