Investigan muerte de 7 perros por posible exposición al calor en El Paso

Cruelty seems an understatement:

1. Canine tethered and tangled on clothesline in the direct sun

2. Abandoned Canine found in a crate with no food or water (decomposed)

Just two examples of the recent 7 cases https://t.co/k8uHbUInEV

— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) July 13, 2020