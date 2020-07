One Blood pide a recuperados de COVID-19 donar su plasma convaleciente

Mayor Francis Suarez was the first person to donate convalescent plasma at OneBlood. He's back again to donate convalescent plasma.

"We all have a moral obligation to give back to our communities. And this [donating CCP] is one of the great ways." https://t.co/vd3oeqAhzQ pic.twitter.com/OBeWWcGW0g

— OneBlood (@my1blood) July 14, 2020