VIDEO: Locutora es despedida tras filmarse siendo racista

View this post on Instagram

Self proclaimed Talk-Radio Personality and Maga Activist Dianna Ploss was on her way to the studio as she heard a caucasian construction worker speaking Spanish to other hispanic workers. This upset Dianna so she quickly whipped out her phone and took to Facebook Live to stream her confronting the workers. . . . #karen #karenmemes #memes #tiktok #like #beyonce #publicfreakout #funnyvideos #funny #funnymemes #memes #comedy #meme #tiktok #kyliejenner #lol #lb #fb #follow #viral #lgbt #like #explorepage #instagram #love #humor #video #jokes #laugh