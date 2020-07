DeSantis anunció $75 millones en ayuda para pago de viviendas en Florida

Through no fault of their own, hundreds of thousands of Floridians are having difficulty making ends meet. I’m pleased to announce that @Florida_Housing has approved $75 million to distribute to counties for rental and mortgage assistance. Info here – https://t.co/VvbuwCqWf9 pic.twitter.com/o1kzob40jI

— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 17, 2020