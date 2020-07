Reduce la tasa de desempleo durante la pandemia en San Diego

“Pre-COVID, we had about 50,000-55,000 unemployed people. In about six weeks, this grew to 425,000, and today we still have about a quarter million people who are unemployed in the #SanDiego region.” – Ray Major, #SANDAG Chief Economist pic.twitter.com/8Tz3M6L8jH

— SANDAG (@SANDAG) July 17, 2020