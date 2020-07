20 de julio de 2020, 8 años después de la masacre de Aurora

#NeverForgotten 8 yrs ago our community & department was struck by an unprecedented tragedy.

We ask you to take a moment of silence with us in honor of the #Aurora12, and let us remember them, and all those who were impacted by this tragedy. #AuroraStrong pic.twitter.com/LzYqj8tS4M

— Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 20, 2020