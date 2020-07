Aprueban servicios de más negocios al aire libre en San Diego

Last week @chrisjcate and I asked the Governor to waive rules stopping outdoor haircuts, and today we got that change. Now my executive order helps gyms, places of worship AND hair/nail salons be outside. Legislation allowing more outdoor areas coming soon https://t.co/lDBE1ID7FT pic.twitter.com/0s8QVMUjDQ

— Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) July 20, 2020