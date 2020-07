Día Mundial del Perro 2020: 5 historias caninas felices

View this post on Instagram

Bella, Bolt and I are ready for our next adventure! We are heading to the base of Boundary Peak, NV's highest mountain, to car camp tonight. In the morning we will head out on what might be our toughest adventure so far. Summiting Boundary Peak(13,146) and it's sister peak Montgomery(13,442) just over the border in CA! Won't be the longest hike daddy has taken us on but looks like it will be the steepest and it will be the highest elevation we have climbed to so far! . We will post pics from the peak when we return. . Have a great weekend and stay safe all!