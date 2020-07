El DMV cumple 5 días consecutivos de altas temperaturas

Today's hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Be sure to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

To find a cooling center in your area, visit: https://t.co/XTJlBNLy2g https://t.co/hiiUjTTTR6

— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) July 21, 2020