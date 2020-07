Maestros de Jefferson solicitan clases mayormente en línea para el otoño

Key Finding from JCEA survey of Jeffco Educators

75% of educators prefer returning with either a 100% online or hybrid model in the fall. #RECALLtheRestart #Edcolo #WEareJCEA #TeamJeffco #SupportTheJeffcoFrontline pic.twitter.com/FtJtFP4BFm

— JCEA (@JCEAColorado) July 20, 2020