Autoridades tras la pista de un hombre que escapó de prisión en Denver

ALERT! 30-year-old Jerrol Jones escaped this afternoon from the Denver DDC using false info. Jones was in Denver’s custody for a probation violation. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP or 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/JjoupFkopM

— Denver Sheriff (@DenverSheriff) July 27, 2020