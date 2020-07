Extienden plazo hasta diciembre para evitar desalojos en San Diego

Today, a City Council majority said yes my proposal to extend the rent payment period for residents and small businesses struggling due to #COVID19. Thank you, @CMJenCampbell, @ChrisWardD3, @CD4Monica & @vivianmorenoSD for your support! pic.twitter.com/ifdoMHYLml

— CP Georgette Gómez (@GGomezD9) July 29, 2020