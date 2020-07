Arena gratis y pruebas de COVID-19 en el condado Seminole

Sandbag sites opens Wed. 7/29, 8AM-7PM at Boombah Sports Complex for all Seminole residents. Bring your own shovel, expect to fill and load bags yourself; 15 bags/household.

For more information on how to use or fill sandbags, please visit https://t.co/jqMyC1mazp. pic.twitter.com/2PMyH5Rn0Q

— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) July 28, 2020