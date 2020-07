WPS extiende entrega de alimentos para estudiantes

Due to the delay of the start of school, WPS Nutrition Services is extending the Summer Food Program through Monday, Aug. 31. Meals are served on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at 9 locations. Learn more at https://t.co/duo6ruAZyr pic.twitter.com/584Fn0bnvi

— Wichita Public Schools (@WichitaUSD259) July 29, 2020