Alcaldesa pide a residentes de D.C. prepararse para impacto de Isaias

Hurricane #Isaias will bring heavy rainfall and high winds to the District over the next 36 hours.

Sign up for AlertDC to receive real-time updates on weather from DC officials. Signing up is free and easy to do: https://t.co/dLXvLnQTQ0

It's time to get #hurricane Ready, DC! pic.twitter.com/uvRTUWp2dr

— DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) August 3, 2020