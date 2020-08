Florida Central tendrá lluvias hasta el fin de semana

3:34pm | A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for Volusia & NE Lake Counties until 4:15pm for a strong thunderstorm moving N at 35mph. Winds in excess of 40mph will be possible. Locations impacted include: Deltona, Daytona Beach, DeLand, New Smyrna Beach, & Orange City

— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) August 5, 2020