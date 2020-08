Advertencia de inundaciones en para DC, Maryland y Virginia

The Flash Flood Watch was expanded to now include all of northern/central VA, the WV panhandle, and all of central/southern MD. It was also extended until 6 AM Friday morning. Heavy rain is expected to develop this afternoon into tonight and could lead to flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/t33klZNzLm

— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 6, 2020