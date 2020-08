Buscan a sujeto que disparó y mató a joven de 14 años en Orlando

Do you recognize this car or this shooter? Someone in this silver or gold Nissan Altima shot and killed a 14-year-old near Cypress St & Willie Mays Pkwy at 6 pm on Aug 5. There’s a $5000 reward and you can remain anonymous. Call @CrimelineFL 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/gsKh8NBsvV

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 6, 2020