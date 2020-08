Mujer dio puñetazo a niño en la cabeza y salió corriendo

🗣 BUSHWICK ❕

We are looking for the individual below in regards to an ASSAULT of a 6 YEAR OLD that occured inside of 755 Broadway on July 29th.

☎️ Anyone with information concerning the identity of this female please call us at 718-574-1605❕

💥PLEASE RETWEET💥 pic.twitter.com/0oIHbx74Dj

— NYPD 83rd Precinct (@NYPD83Pct) July 31, 2020