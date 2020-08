Nuevo sitio de pruebas de COVID-19 gratis en el Condado Adams

The State of Colorado has established a COVID-19 testing site in Adams County at Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., through September. There is no cost with no need for ID card, SSN, or insurance. More information: https://t.co/lZDOYN4WDV pic.twitter.com/UrPJemn25b

— Adams County Gov't (@adamscountygov) August 10, 2020