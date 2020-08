Rinden honor a Infantes de Marina que perdieron la vida en un accidente

It was our honor to escort the remaining seven Marines & one Sailor from the 15th MEU today. They along with one other Marine died tragically during an AAV training mishap which took place on July 30, 2020.

Our thoughts & prayers go out to all who mourn those who were lost. pic.twitter.com/L4jlpIfsvh

— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 12, 2020