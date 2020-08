Activa la alerta de inundaciones en todo el DMV

Traffic Advisory – IL I495 between Old Georgetown Road & Rockville Pike (Exit 34), @MDSHA work zone clearing overnight tractor trailer crash & debris field, some lanes blocked, except far right lane, follow direction, expect delays https://t.co/kCFHjBZtMm pic.twitter.com/cpyt6vSxlL

— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 13, 2020