Buscan responsable de golpear y abandonar a perro Chihuahua en San Diego

Our Humane Law Enforcement is looking for information about what caused injuries to a 1 year-old Chihuahua, found in an alley near 339 S. 39th St., 92113, at 5:30 p.m. 8/5/2020. @sdcrimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward. Call 619-299-7012, press 1, with tips. pic.twitter.com/Poc3wlkyYj

— San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) August 14, 2020