Desaparece adolescente hispana de 16 años en Fairfax

#Missing Juvenile: 16YO Samara Lopez Fugon last seen around 10pm last night in 7400 blk of Exmore St in Springfield. 5’3”, 119lbs, brown hair/eyes, black shirt, black pants w/red stripes. Endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns. Call 703-691-2131 w/info. pic.twitter.com/iMXoxU7VHh

— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 17, 2020