Posibles apagones para el Condado de San Diego ante la ola de calor

Due to heat wave & exceptionally high demand for electricity, @California_ISO is likely to order SDG&E and other utilities throughout CA to implement widespread rotating power outages today & over the next days. Estimates are 100k+ may be impacted today https://t.co/plwFOTShgT 1/ pic.twitter.com/Er8wX30tZA

— SDG&E (@SDGE) August 17, 2020