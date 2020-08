Registran serie de temblores desde Baja California hasta San Diego

Did you feel the M5.1 earthquake in Baja CA? Let us know: https://t.co/gZuuhqllNw Visit our Latest Earthquakes Map to see this event and three others that occurred around the same time: https://t.co/nhJwXv3ahO pic.twitter.com/eSYxcJJfDR

— USGS (@USGS) August 17, 2020